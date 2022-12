Woman hospitalized after being hit by car, Selma police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Selma on Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Floral Avenue and Wright Street just after 8 am.

Investigators say woman was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.