Police officer injured while arresting man in Selma, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma police officer was injured by a suspect who resisted arrest after being spotted with an open container of alcohol in public on Friday morning.Police say an officer saw Jason Rosetti, 42, on a bicycle in the area of McCall Avenue and Gaither Street just after 12:30 a.m.Rosetti resisted the officer, and several others were called to help.At some point, he also pulled a knife, but the officers were able to take it away.Police say Rosetti continued to struggle them, and an officer had to use a taser to stop him.An officer suffered injuries to his face, eye and his right knee. He was taken to a hospital and was cleared to return to work.Rosetti was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.