Lightning strikes spark 11 new wildfires in Sequoia National Forest

Officials said Friday that dozens of lightning strikes started 11 wildfires. There was no immediate threat to residents.
SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lightning that lit up Central California's skies on Thursday night also sparked new fires in the Sequoia National Forest.

With the French and Walker fires also burning in the forest, firefighters are spread thin. Fire officials were assessing each new wildfire to determine where crews were needed most.

The Forest Service says when it comes to making those assessments, any fires that could pose a danger to firefighters and local communities are a top priority.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the blazes. Crews were also deployed to search for any other brush fires that were sparked by Thursday night's storm.

California's national forests were closed ahead of Labor Day to reduce the risk of new wildfires flaring as firefighters face a gruesome fire season. The closure is in effect until Friday, September 17.

