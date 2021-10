Rangers are trying to find a hiker who went missing in Sequoia National Park.Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Thoke was hiking along the High Sierra Trail Between Kaweah Gap and Crescent Meadow.He was last seen around 1 o'clock Wednesday afternoon when he split from his group and walked off-trail.Thoke has brown hair, brown eyes, and is six feet tall.He was carrying a black overnight backpack and is believed to be wearing a brightly colored T-shirt and shorts.Rangers are asking anyone who hiked along the High Sierra Trail in the last few days to contact them.