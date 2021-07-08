travel

Rangers warn visitors of bears seeking food in Sequoia and Kings National Parks

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks reminded visitors to keep their items and food properly stored away from bears.

Park rangers said they've received five reports in the past week of bears seeking food and approaching people along the Rae Lakes Loop Trail.

The national parks posted a photo on social media showing a tent shredded by a bear that smelled something enticing.

Officials suggest visitors store their food in a canister during the day, and at night, place it away from where they sleep.

Visitors are also asked not to store scented items inside their tents or leave backpacks unattended.

If you're planning a trip to the parks, you can check out the National Park Service website for more information on protecting your food and yourself from bears.

