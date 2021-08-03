Search for missing hiker in Sequoia National Park scaled back

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have scaled back the search for a hiker missing in Sequoia National Park.

Matthew Thoke, 43, was last seen on July 21.

Park officials said he was hiking along the High Sierra Trail Between Kaweah Gap and Crescent Meadow when he split from his group.

Up until this point, about 75 people had been involved in the search for Thoke. That number will now be reduced.

There have been no clues into Thoke's disappearance, rangers say.
