Serious accident in the area of Champlain and Friant, near Woodward Park in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old driver is in critical condition Tuesday after police say he lost control of his SUV and slammed into several light poles along a busy intersection in Northeast Fresno.
It happened around 9 am at Champlain Drive and Friant Road, near Woodward Park.
No other cars were involved in the crash.
At this point, it's not known what caused the driver to lose control.
