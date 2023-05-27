Service members honored with banners in Porterville ahead of Memorial Day

So far, there are nearly 900 banners of service members lining the streets of Porterville.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, a new set of service members will be added to the landscape in Porterville ahead of Memorial Day.

It's part of a program that celebrates local military members and veterans with banners that line the streets throughout the city.

So far, there are nearly 900 banners.

On Friday morning, hundreds gathered to honor this year's 71 Military Banner Program nominees.

City leaders, including Mayor Martha Flores, read the names loud and proud.

"I am passionate about the names that I read because I know several of the names, I went to school with some of them, and my late husband is on one of them close to my home," said Flores.

One of the names was Lilly Espinoza, an active service member.

"For five years, I was in Washington, and I just got stationed in San Diego for another three," said Espinoza.

Her mother, grandmother, and loved ones cheered her on and say they are excited that a banner with her name will soon be showcased in the community.

Michael Smith of American Legion Post 20 played taps at the ceremony and says it's important for communities to come together and honor those who served.

"Being a veteran myself, being able to honor my brothers and sisters like that is priceless to me, and a passion to play a live version of taps to honor their service to this country," said Smith.

There is also an interactive map on the city's website to see who is on the banners and where they're located in town.

