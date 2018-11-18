Several Fresno businesses taking donations for victims of Camp Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Several Fresno businesses are joining forces to accept donations for victims of the Camp Fire.
"Knuckle Up Clothing" started the drive, inviting local companies to serve as a drop-off location for donations.
Organizers say they are accepting everything from food, water, clothes, toiletries, and even pet food.
The owner of "Knuckle Up Clothing" says the idea came to mind after hearing stories from people he knew who were affected.
"I talked to my friend and he said his parents said there was no warning the sheriff's department on a bullhorn saying get out of your house go now that was it grab your family and go," said Organizer Brent Rendino.
The first load of donations will be taken up next Sunday. So far seven businesses are participating.
Lamona Towing Inc
2431 Monterey St
Fresno Ca 93721
Tues-Fri 8am-5pm
AutoGlass EMT
4625 W, Jennifer #118
Fresno Ca 93722
Call for Drop off Appt.
415-699-6085
Wonderland Comics
1409 N Van Ness Ave
Fresno Ca 93728
Tues- Fri 10am-5pm
Chaimontree & Flores Spa
4015 N Fresno St Fresno Ca
call 559-288-6955 ask for
Sansany to schedule dropoff
Bebe O's
1130 N Wishon
Fresno Ca 93728
Wed-Sat 12-7pm
Fortney Towing Inc
2681 N Business Park
Fresno Ca 93727
Mon-Fri 8am-5pm
Federico College
5660 N Fresno Ca
10am-8pm Tuesday-Friday
10am-5pm on Saturday
Call Brent Rendino 559-704-8822 or Linda Rendino 559-458-6883 at Knuckle Up Clothing for more information.