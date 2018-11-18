Several Fresno businesses taking donations for victims of Camp Fire

Several Fresno businesses are joining forces to accept donations for victims of the Camp Fire."Knuckle Up Clothing" started the drive, inviting local companies to serve as a drop-off location for donations.Organizers say they are accepting everything from food, water, clothes, toiletries, and even pet food.The owner of "Knuckle Up Clothing" says the idea came to mind after hearing stories from people he knew who were affected."I talked to my friend and he said his parents said there was no warning the sheriff's department on a bullhorn saying get out of your house go now that was it grab your family and go," said Organizer Brent Rendino.The first load of donations will be taken up next Sunday. So far seven businesses are participating.Lamona Towing Inc2431 Monterey StFresno Ca 93721Tues-Fri 8am-5pmAutoGlass EMT4625 W, Jennifer #118Fresno Ca 93722Call for Drop off Appt.415-699-6085Wonderland Comics1409 N Van Ness AveFresno Ca 93728Tues- Fri 10am-5pmChaimontree & Flores Spa4015 N Fresno St Fresno Cacall 559-288-6955 ask forSansany to schedule dropoffBebe O's1130 N WishonFresno Ca 93728Wed-Sat 12-7pmFortney Towing Inc2681 N Business ParkFresno Ca 93727Mon-Fri 8am-5pmFederico College5660 N Fresno Ca10am-8pm Tuesday-Friday10am-5pm on SaturdayCall Brent Rendino 559-704-8822 or Linda Rendino 559-458-6883 at Knuckle Up Clothing for more information.