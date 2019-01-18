Several storage units destroyed following fire in East Central Fresno

Fresno Fire crews are battling a fire at a storage business in East Central Fresno.

Fresno Fire is trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed several storage units at a business in East Central Fresno.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Friday of a fire on Clovis near Shields.



When firefighters arrived they could see smoke and flames coming from several units. Fire officials say at one point ammunition started going off causing six minor explosions which forced firefighters to back down and let the fire burn.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
