Shaver Lake to celebrate tree lighting ceremony on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau is taking action to support rebuilding efforts.Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau president Kyle Lee says the launch of the "rebuild our Sierra" initiative was to help address those concerns.He says, "It's still very raw and very emotional when you're dealing with this topic. There's a lot of questions that still remain for the survivors and a lot of if's and when's."Lee says, "It's our role to help our survivors kind of navigate that process and see if there's any way that we can help them, even if it's small."That starts with community engagement and calling on volunteers or donors -- not just from those who live in Shaver Lake but those who visit as well."We have several programs that are meant to help Creek Fire victims get back on their feet, back in their homes or back on their property. Some of those are some really exciting programs where we're getting tiny homes delivered to people to get them back on their property," he said.Lee says in addition to a number of programs for Creek Fire victims, the visitors bureau promotes events to boost business in the area. Something they're doing by expanding this year's tree lighting ceremony -- adding a craft fair, carnival games, face painting and pictures with Santa.Lee says, "Anytime we can have an event, where we can come together as a community, it gives those people that sense of community back. It gives them that sense that we're all in this together."The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at the Shaver Lake Village Hotel Saturday, November 27th at 7:30 pm. Festivities at Ken's market parking lot begin as early as noon.