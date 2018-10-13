Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly shooting after 16-year-old boy shot and killed his father

Deputies say it all started as a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. It was when things got physical that their 16-year-old son shot his father.

By and Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old boy shot and killed his father.

"I mean scary situation mom and dad are in this fight and you end up taking your dads life," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Tony Botti.

It's a scenario Sheriff's Officials say should serve as a reminder to speak up if you see signs of abuse.



"I don't let it get to this level. We don't need families torn apart with people losing their lives," said Botti.

It was Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when sheriff's deputies were called to Clinton and Grantland in west Fresno County. When authorities arrived they found a 54-year-old man shot to death by his son who they believe was protecting his mother.

Detectives say they learned the incident stemmed from an argument after a family gathering.

"The dad was drinking and he's been known to get more violent when he has alcohol in his system. According to detectives, the argument turned violent and the man started choking his wife.

"It was shortly thereafter their 16-year-old son approached them and ended up shooting the father and killing him," said Botti.

Though the teen is being questioned, he is not under arrest and not facing any charges as detectives believe this could have been self-defense, adding he may have prevented his mother from getting seriously hurt or killed.

Investigators have recovered the weapon and are awaiting a search warrant to process the home for evidence. They will look into whether the family has a history of violence.
