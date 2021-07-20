Travel

Fight breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight, shocking passengers

EMBED <>More Videos

2 passengers fight on Frontier Airlines flight

MIAMI -- There was chaos on a Frontier Airlines flight when a brawl broke out.

One of the passengers captured cell phone video of the incident.

She says it happened after the plane landed in Miami from Philadelphia.

Several people, including a flight attendant, tried to intervene and eventually were able to separate the two men.

A passenger says the fight was fueled by racism after the white man was allowed to leave the plane, while the black man was told to stay behind.

"You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger and just beating him in between the seats, the flight attendant got involved, the white man's wife got involved, his son, I believe his son's girlfriend, um, everyone was just involved," said Kiera Pierre Louis, a Frontier Airlines Passenger.

Police say the Black passenger was not held back, but instead chose to stay so he could file a police report. Ultimately, he decided not to press charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfightfrontier airlines
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News