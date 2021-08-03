2-year-old boy injured in car-to-car shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-year-old boy has been injured after a car-to-car shooting in central Fresno Monday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 11 pm near Pine Ave. and Howard St.

Police say the boy was sitting in the car with his mother and a man, when a white sedan pulled up and fired multiple shots.

Authorities say the Sedan had been driving back and forth in the neighborhood prior to the shooting.

The car was hit multiple times by gunfire, and police say the boy was either grazed by a bullet or a piece of broken glass.

Minutes after the shooting, a shooting victim was dropped off at a Community Regional Medical Center. Police are still working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
