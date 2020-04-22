Police investigating death of man who had gunshot wound after car crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a car crash in central Fresno.Authorities responded to a call near W. Dakota and N. Thorne Avenues just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.They say when medical personnel arrived, they found the man inside the car with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.Investigators are not yet sure if the man was killed by the car crash or the gunfire.They are also working to establish where the shooting happened.