Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno hotel, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a southeast Fresno hotel on Saturday.The Fresno Police Department says it happened at the Days Inn location on Jensen and Second.Authorities say that a man was in the parking lot of the hotel and shot at a man who was on the second-floor landing.The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.It is not known what time the shooting happened. Investigators haven't provided a suspect description.