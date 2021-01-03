Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno hotel, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a southeast Fresno hotel on Saturday.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at the Days Inn location on Jensen and Second.

Authorities say that a man was in the parking lot of the hotel and shot at a man who was on the second-floor landing.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

It is not known what time the shooting happened. Investigators haven't provided a suspect description.
