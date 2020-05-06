3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia

BREAKING: 3 people are dead after shots were fired last night in the Golden West High School parking lot. We have a live report from the scene next on @ABC30. pic.twitter.com/Ql2fGGoTPK — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) May 6, 2020

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were found shot to death in the parking lot of Golden West High School in Visalia overnight, police say.Visalia police received a call of shots fired at the school just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the parking lot on McAllif and Saint John's Parkway.When they arrived, they found one victim on the ground and second person was found in a car. The location of the third victim has not yet been released.Police have not provided their ages or identities.Investigators continue to work into the early morning hours to determine what led up to the shooting."We are currently in the middle of the investigation, our crime scene team is out here processing the scene right now," said Visalia Police Lt. Daniel Ford. "We're looking for any evidence that will help us in the investigation."Authorities have not yet released any suspect information.The high school campus is currently closed due to the emergency stay-at-home order caused the by coronavirus pandemic.