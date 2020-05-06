homicide

3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia

Three people were found shot to death in the parking lot of Golden West High School overnight, police say.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were found shot to death in the parking lot of Golden West High School in Visalia overnight, police say.

Visalia police received a call of shots fired at the school just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the parking lot on McAllif and Saint John's Parkway.

When they arrived, they found one victim on the ground and second person was found in a car. The location of the third victim has not yet been released.

Police have not provided their ages or identities.



Investigators continue to work into the early morning hours to determine what led up to the shooting.

"We are currently in the middle of the investigation, our crime scene team is out here processing the scene right now," said Visalia Police Lt. Daniel Ford. "We're looking for any evidence that will help us in the investigation."

Authorities have not yet released any suspect information.

The high school campus is currently closed due to the emergency stay-at-home order caused the by coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliadeadly shootingfatal shootingvisaliahomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California coronavirus cases
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
PPE secured for businesses as CA preps for partial reopening
Downtown Fresno church making preparations to reopen its doors
Officials irritated with homeless camps seen along Highway 41
Tulare County approves first hiring freeze since 2008
Show More
Mariposa County leaders say preparation for other disasters has helped with COVID-19 response
Local motorsport store adapting to shelter in place orders with new sales method
More Ruiz Foods employees test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 107
Clovis businesses start to reopen as city council paves path for no enforcement of state order
Man arrested for abusing horse with pitchfork, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News