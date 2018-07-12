Shooting injures one person in Malaga

One person has been injured in a shooting in the Malaga neighborhood of Fresno County.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a woman inside a home near Olney and Harding Avenues was hit by a bullet fired from outside the home around 10:15 pm Wednesday.She received a superficial wound and is expected to be okay.Deputies say there was some kind of a disturbance outside the house before the shooting, but they aren't sure if the victim knew the suspect who shot her.Deputies are still looking for the suspect.