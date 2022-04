EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exeter police are investigating after a boy was shot over the weekend.Investigators say the victim showed up at Kaweah Medical Health Center in Visalia with a gunshot wound at about 4 am Sunday.He told police he had been shot at a home on Orange Avenue near Maple Street.The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Police have not released a possible suspect description or a motive for the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call the Exeter Police Department.