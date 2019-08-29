shopping

Forever 21 preparing for potential bankruptcy filing

Forever 21 is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, as the fashion retailer's cash dwindles and turnaround options fade, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet cited people with knowledge of the plans who say the company has been in talks for additional financing and working with a team of advisers to help it restructure its debt.

However, negotiations with possible lenders have so far stalled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingforever 21bankruptcyshopping
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Disney shops to open at dozens of Target stores
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Valadao announces he's running for Congress again
Delta Air Lines looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Students back to school at UC Merced
Shooting injures two in central Fresno
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
Marriott eliminating tiny toiletries by 2020
Show More
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
START HERE: UC Merced in session, Tracking Dorian
Burglars ransack home of Valley woman with dream of opening business
KDMC cited, fined for 2018 incident, nursing staff levels
New details released about motorcycle crash that killed Clovis man
More TOP STORIES News