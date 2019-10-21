delivery service

You can now order from Save Mart's deli on DoorDash

You can order items like hot rotisserie chicken, salads, custom-made sandwiches, and other side dishes through the app. (Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can now add the Save Mart deli to your list of lunch and dinner options through DoorDash.

The grocery store launched an on-demand delivery service for all of its Central Valley stores on Monday.

You can now order items like hot rotisserie chicken, salads, custom-made sandwiches, and other side dishes through the app.

Orders are accepted from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
