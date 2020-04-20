Selma's Sikh community steps out to feed locals impacted by COVID-19

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sikh community in Selma is stepping up to help feed local residents impacted by the pandemic.The Selma temple held a drive-through food distribution on Sunday morning and encouraged everyone in the area to stop by.Organizers say they were able to provide about 60,000 pounds of food.That's enough to feed around 10,000 people for a week.Sikh leaders say they also hope people were able to get a better sense of who they are."We want to give back but also give them an understanding of who we are because there are a lot of misconceptions about our religion, a lot of misconceptions of who we are and we want to educate them as well as feed them," says Tanroop Singh.Sunday's event was all volunteer-based, and all of the food was donated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals.