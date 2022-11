Missing 77-year-old woman, who was last seen in Clovis, found safe

Clovis Police say 77-year-old Lucia Rangel was last seen in Clovis around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Tuesday, Clovis police announced missing 77-year-old Lucia Rangel was found safe in the Bay Area.

Clovis detectives were able to locate Rangel in Santa Rosa, Calif. just before 5 p.m.

A Silver alert was issued Saturday afternoon when Rangel went missing in Clovis.

