American Eagle flight forced to make emergency landing in Fresno after windshield breaks midflight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An American Eagle flight set to go from Phoenix to California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport in Arcata has been rerouted to Fresno for an emergency landing.Fresno Fire says a windshield on the plane, operated by SkyWest, broke near Mono Lake, causing a loss of cabin pressure.According to data on the flight-tracking website FlightAware, American Airlines flight 3130 made a quick but controlled descent from 36,000 feet down to 20,000 feet.It is not known if anyone suffered injuries at this time.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.