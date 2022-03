MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Small business owners impacted by COVID-19 have an opportunity to get some financial assistance.The Workforce Development Board of Madera County has $2,500 available to micro-businesses.That includes places with up to five-full time equivalent employees or the business earned up to $50,000 in revenue for the 2019 tax year.Interested applicants can submit their documents through April 14.You can find more information at their website here or apply in person at the Madera County Economic Development Commission.