Smithsonian museum asking for Disney family photos for project

Your family's Disney photos could become a historical artifact at the Smithsonian!

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project.

Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme park has changed over time.

Officials also want participants to share a story of what the visit meant to you when submitting your photos.

Only a limited amount will be selected for the exhibit. You can submit your photos on their website.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
