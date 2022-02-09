Your family's Disney photos could become a historical artifact at the Smithsonian!
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project.
Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme park has changed over time.
Officials also want participants to share a story of what the visit meant to you when submitting your photos.
Only a limited amount will be selected for the exhibit. You can submit your photos on their website.
Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
Smithsonian museum asking for Disney family photos for project
TOP STORIES
Show More