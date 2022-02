Smithsonian museum asking for Disney family photos for project

Your family's Disney photos could become a historical artifact at the Smithsonian!The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project.Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme park has changed over time.Officials also want participants to share a story of what the visit meant to you when submitting your photos.Only a limited amount will be selected for the exhibit. You can submit your photos on their website Disney is the parent company of ABC30.