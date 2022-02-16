yosemite

Prescribed burns happening in Yosemite National Park this week

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- As conditions allow, crews are continuing to burn piles in the Merced Grove this week as well as jackpot burning around Crane Flat along the Big Oak Flat Road.
Jackpot burning targets high concentrations of naturally occurring downed debris. This process is in preparation for broadcast burning a larger area at a later time. Smoke may be present throughout burning operations and could linger to a much lesser degree into the following weeks as large logs are consumed.
