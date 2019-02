UPDATE: The closure on SR-168 has been moved back up to Huntington Lake Road, east of Shaver Lake however chains are still required going up the 4-lane. — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 11, 2019

UPDATE: Caltrans has moved up the shutdown of Highway 168 to Huntington Lake Road, east of Shaver Lake, in the middle of the four-lane.The closure will affect people going to and from Shaver Lake and China Peak.Caltrans officials have no timetable for the closure right now.(Photo courtesy: Anthony in Auberry.)