Society

Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Arizona stepped up in a big way to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.

When they heard a family couldn't make it out to see a recent snowfall because of the girl's heart condition, they decided to bring five tons of snow to them!

Two-year-old Quinn Walker was born missing the left side of her heart. She had her first open-heart surgery at just six days old and is scheduled to have her third in April.

She spends a lot of time on Oxygen so a typical trip to the snow would've been tough.

Quinn's mom posted her disappointment on Facebook and a local police department knew they wanted to bring the snow to her and give her a great day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonasnowwinter wonderlandpolice officerchild care
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News