Coronavirus

144th Fighter Wing airmen help health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Photos released by the 144th show the service members helping to sort canned goods in the warehouse.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Airmen from the 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno are helping to aid health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern California.

Ten airmen were sent to Pacific Grove, where CalEMSA is treating 19 of the people who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked earlier this month.

Officials say the 144th's Medical Detachment 1's Homeland Response Force has also been sent to Sacramento to help in the medical supply warehouse.

Photos released by the 144th show the service members helping to sort canned goods in the warehouse.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said the federal government would deploy the National Guard to aid California, Washington and New York.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnosacramentosocietycoronavirusfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: FUSD superintendent starts Youtube channel for schoolkids
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
What is quarantine? Can it stop coronavirus?
Coronavirus map shows US COVID-19 spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Show More
Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Man steals beer, frozen chicken from Corcoran gas station
Deputy patrol cruiser involved in rollover crash in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News