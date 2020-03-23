144th Fighter Wing airmen help health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Airmen from the 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno are helping to aid health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern California.Ten airmen were sent to Pacific Grove, where CalEMSA is treating 19 of the people who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked earlier this month.Officials say the 144th's Medical Detachment 1's Homeland Response Force has also been sent to Sacramento to help in the medical supply warehouse.Photos released by the 144th show the service members helping to sort canned goods in the warehouse.On Sunday, President Donald Trump said the federal government would deploy the National Guard to aid California, Washington and New York.