15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- It was an evening to remember at Dodger Stadium for 15 people who took part in a special naturalization ceremony.

It was held before Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

The Judge administered the oath from behind home plate, while the 15 people, coming from places like Egypt, India, and Colombia stood near the pitcher's mound.

The Dodgers won the game; their magic number to clinch the National League West Division is now 5 games.
