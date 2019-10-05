Society

2,294-pound pumpkin sets new record at fair in Massachusetts

TOPSFIELD, Massachusetts -- A man has set the record for growing the heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds.

"It's a great feeling, you feel accomplished," Noel said.

Another participant at the New England Giant Pumpkin weigh-off competition, Al Berard, says the secret to growing a large pumpkin is the seeds and daily nurturing.

"Water fertilize, prune," he told WBZ.

Berard, like many of the veteran growers, predicted Noel would win the competition this year.

Noel's pumpkin set a new record at 2,294 pounds.

"It's a dream come true. I'll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years," Noel said.

The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.

The heaviest pumpkin grown in the US was grown by a New Hampshire man last year. It weighed 2,528 pounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymassachusettsu.s. & worldpumpkinfarming
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia sexual predator named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case
DNA technology helped authorities catch Nickey Stane
Accused sexual predator who terrorized Visalia women 20 years ago appears in court
Clovis woman dies in car crash after falling off motorcycle
Two drunk drivers, two crashes shut down Highway 41 in Fresno
Man arrested in connection to Coalinga shooting that injured toddler
8-year-old child killed in crash in Reedley
Show More
Man, 10-year-old struck by vehicle in northwest Fresno
VIDEO: Valley student diagnosed with genetic intellectual disorder named Homecoming King
Judge denies bail for man accused of killing Fresno State student in crash
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Police investigating shooting inside southwest Fresno mini-mart that left one man injured
More TOP STORIES News