Forget the reception dance floor, this kid busted a move during his parents' wedding ceremony.A Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy, his wife and their son were featured on America's Funniest Home Videos on Sunday.The clip showed the couple, Ashley and Justin, getting married at the Fresno County Courthouse last August.During the ceremony their then 6-year-old son Jordan was doing the popular "flossing" dance -- a move where a person swings their arms repeatedly from the back of their body to the front while clinching their fists.In the original video, Justin asked his son to stop. Jordan listened but only after hitting the "dab" -- which is another popular dance move.The video aired in the second hour of AFV and featured the family with several other people around the country doing the same dance.