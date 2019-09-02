airbnb

Airbnb offering free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, relief workers

Airbnb is opening its doors to Hurricane Dorian evacuees in the coming days.

Until Sept. 16, families displaced by the hurricane and deployed relief workers will be able to stay at the homes of more than 800 airbnb hosts in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The offer is part of Airbnb's Open Homes program. For more information, go to Airbnb's website.

Airbnb's map showed dozens of listings available in Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Dorian was expected to continue inflicting devastation on Grand Bahama Island throughout Monday. It's expected to turn north and threaten the east coast. Several states, including North Carolina, have issued a state of emergency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridasouth carolinaaberdeenairbnb
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRBNB
'Golden Girls' inspired Airbnb available for rent
Oscar Mayer lists Wienermobile on Airbnb
Airbnb to recreate trip from 'Around the World in 80 Days'
Surveillance video shows shooting at Airbnb house party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 bodies recovered, 30 missing after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Sister of DUI driver says she wants others to learn from her brother's mistake
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, path tracks toward Florida
Grocery store gets backlash over hurricane-themed cakes
Catholic Church takes stand against 2 bills moving through Sacramento
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Teen critically injured after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Show More
Shell must pay $63 million in damages to Atwater, jury says
Car-to-car shooting injures one in Fresno, victims detained
Power outage in Parlier leaves more than 1,900 customers without power
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
More TOP STORIES News