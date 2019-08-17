u.s. & world

New York airport worker fired for giving passenger 'You ugly!' note

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said: "You ugly!!!"

The June incident came to light this week after passenger Neal Strassner obtained security video through a public records request and posted it to YouTube.

The video from Greater Rochester International Airport shows the worker handing Strassner the note after he passes through a metal detector.

Strassner says he didn't think much of it and continued toward his gate. That's when he says the woman yelled out: "You gonna open the note?"

Strassner says that when he did, the woman burst out laughing. He later complained to her supervisors.

The Transportation Security Administration says the woman worked for a contractor. The agency says it has "zero tolerance for this type of behavior."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreairport newsnew york statetsau.s. & worldairport security
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Allergic to cats? A new vaccine may fix that
Man survives 3 days pinned between tree, crashed ATV
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 15 percent contained, evacuations advised
Man stabs girlfriend with switchblade in central Fresno
Show More
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
Fresno firefighters searching for group of young schoolboy arsonists
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News