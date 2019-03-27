Society

Audit finds poor planning led to California DMV issues

Launched last year, the state agency's "Motor Voter" program registered drivers to vote. But some state leaders claim thousands of errors were made.

By DON THOMPSON
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California auditors say the Department of Motor Vehicles didn't properly prepare for customers lining up to get new federally approved drivers' licenses, leading to hours-long wait times last year.

The finance department auditors said Wednesday that the DMV had significant deficiencies in planning and implementation as Californians began updating their drivers' licenses to meet new federal security standards known as Real ID.

Airport security checkpoints won't accept cards without special markings required by the federal government after Oct. 1, 2020. Californians must apply in person at DMV offices to get the new cards.

But auditors say the long lines that angered drivers and lawmakers merely highlighted significant underlying weaknesses. They include outdated computers and problems with scheduling appointments.

Department officials must submit a corrective action plan within 60 days.
