Blake Shelton to perform at the Save Mart Center in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Attention country music fans!

Blake Shelton will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Shelton will be joined by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Plus, a special guest performance by Lauren Alaina.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 25th at 10:00 a.m. and start at $39.00.

You can get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
