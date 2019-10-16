FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Attention country music fans!
Blake Shelton will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Shelton will be joined by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Plus, a special guest performance by Lauren Alaina.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 25th at 10:00 a.m. and start at $39.00.
You can get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
Blake Shelton to perform at the Save Mart Center in 2020
SOCIETY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News