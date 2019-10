Blake Shelton to perform at the Save Mart Center in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Attention country music fans!Blake Shelton will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m.Shelton will be joined by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Plus, a special guest performance by Lauren Alaina.Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 25th at 10:00 a.m. and start at $39.00.You can get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.