guns

New technology allows CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're a CCW holder in Fresno County, you're only able to register four weapons, but Sheriff Margaret Mims said, thanks to new technology, that limit is now out.

Sheriff Mims said prior forms sent to the Department of Justice only had space for four guns, but now, permit holders won't have any limit on the number of weapons they can register.

"Now we will list the four weapons and a message that says more weapons may be authorized, and you can call dispatch. With technology, you can see the list of weapons that are authorities," Mims told Action News.

Joseph Ohanion of Ammo Dogs just heard about the changes and said it's a great help for those who carry.

"It's going to give people more flexibility when it comes to the changing seasons when it's hotter and colder. It's going to let them carry a gun that's more suitable to the conditions they're in," Ohanion said.

Mims said the guns have to be legal and registered to the CCW holder. The carrier will also have to be proficient with all the guns registered.

"They're going to have to qualify with each individual firearm," Ohanion said.

Councilmember Miguel Arias said the city was not notified about the changes, and personally thinks it's unnecessary.

"I don't think there's a need for someone to carry more than two concealed weapons," Arias said.

Since the city has different CCW restrictions, Arias said they might have to retrain their officers to get everyone on the same page. He said the city will try to get the word out to both citizens and city staff.

At this time, Arias says they're still working to determine the restrictions that will now be in place between county and city limits.

"We're going to have to figure out what we do as far as notices, not just in city hall, but in all city buildings we own," he said.

Mims said there are currently at least 17,000 CCW holders in Fresno County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentfresno countygun lawsguns
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Student found with unloaded firearm at Lemoore school, police say
Car dealership giving away Bible and gun with car purchase
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5M worth of assault weapons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Show More
VIDEO: BART employee rescues man from oncoming train after Raider game
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Hundreds of Fresno students learn about career technical education options
Woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends gets 4 years in prison
Family of 48-year-old man found dead in Fresno canal sought
More TOP STORIES News