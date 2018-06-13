Champ Camp helping kids with serious burn injuries

Champ Camp is a place for kids with burn injuries to get away, have fun, and not have to worry about the unwanted attention or stares.Lea Elder is a unit leader and a board member with The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation foundation that puts on the camp."They come here and can play and act like normal children. Nobody stares at them. Nobody bullies them, and they get to enjoy life."She started out as a camper years ago after being burned in a house fire.Lea would always cover up her scars, until she came to camp."I saw kids in bathing suits swimming being free, and I realized there are so many people out there like me."Campers get to do fun activities like archery and horseback riding, all while hanging out with kids just like them.Christian Pine was burned during a barbeque when he was just two years old."It's helped me overcome a lot of things. I never thought I would be able to go to stuff like this because of my burns. I wouldn't be able to meet people that I'm meeting because the injurers, but it's showing me that there are things that I can do."Pine has been coming to Champ Camp since he was five and encourages others to join him."Don't be scared. If you are on the edge about coming to camp because you don't know how you are going to do or you don't know if you can do everything, trust me you'll be able to do whatever is thrown at you."Champ Camp will come to an end in a few days.But Christian, like many, hope to be back next year.