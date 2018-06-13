GOOD NEWS

Champ Camp helping kids with serious burn injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Kids with serious burn injuries had the chance to spend some time at a special valley camp that helps build their self-esteem and break down boundaries. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Champ Camp is a place for kids with burn injuries to get away, have fun, and not have to worry about the unwanted attention or stares.

Lea Elder is a unit leader and a board member with The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation foundation that puts on the camp.

"They come here and can play and act like normal children. Nobody stares at them. Nobody bullies them, and they get to enjoy life."

She started out as a camper years ago after being burned in a house fire.

Lea would always cover up her scars, until she came to camp.

"I saw kids in bathing suits swimming being free, and I realized there are so many people out there like me."

Campers get to do fun activities like archery and horseback riding, all while hanging out with kids just like them.

Christian Pine was burned during a barbeque when he was just two years old.

"It's helped me overcome a lot of things. I never thought I would be able to go to stuff like this because of my burns. I wouldn't be able to meet people that I'm meeting because the injurers, but it's showing me that there are things that I can do."

Pine has been coming to Champ Camp since he was five and encourages others to join him.

"Don't be scared. If you are on the edge about coming to camp because you don't know how you are going to do or you don't know if you can do everything, trust me you'll be able to do whatever is thrown at you."

Champ Camp will come to an end in a few days.

But Christian, like many, hope to be back next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newscampFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News