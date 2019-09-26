CHP dispatcher's heartfelt message for officer father during final sign-off

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Highway Patrol officer in Chowchilla signed off for the last time Tuesday and it was truly a family affair.Officer Ed Castaneda retired after spending more than two decades patrolling Valley roads and helping to keep drivers safe.What made the radio sign-off even more special is that his daughter, who is a CHP dispatcher, was on the other end with one final message.The department posted a video of the "final 10-10" on Facebook.Castaneda's daughter can be heard over the radio saying, "I'm happy to announce as of 1415 hours on this day after 25 years of service officer Ed Castaneda with the California Highway Patrol is retiring. As your daughter, it is my honor to acknowledge this final 101-10 and set free a role model that has sacrificed so much for my whole life. I love you very much. Officer Ed Castaneda, you are officially 10-10."Castaneda's daughter ended the sign-off by telling her dad that she loved him and thanking him for his service.