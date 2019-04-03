prison

Corcoran State Prison REACH Program connects inmates with at-risk teens

EMBED <>More Videos

Tuesday, 22 students from Citrus High School in Porterville went to prison.

By
CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday, 22 students from Citrus High School in Porterville went to prison.

They're not starting a sentence.

They're spending a day in the life of an inmate, learning about their mistakes, and hearing their message of hope.

Despite what it may look like, it's not a scared straight session.

The inmates are members of Corcoran State Prison's REACH Program-Rehabilitating, Educating, and Creating Hope for local at-risk students.

There's no screaming involved, no intimidation-just inmates, some serving life sentences, trying to make a connection with students.

They told them they still have time to change before they end up in their shoes.

"If I could leave you guys with one thing today, I would tell you guys that this lifestyle is not worth it," said one inmate. "It's not worth it because it will always turn on you. So why not just enjoy your freedom and your family?"

Dennis Hicks has run Corcoran's REACH Program for the past four years.
He says it has a track record of success-for students and inmates.

"One of the things I've found is a lot of these guys have either little brothers, little cousins, or children of their own, and they feel that they've failed them because they don't get a chance to tell them, 'Learn from me.' So a lot of these are surrogate cousins, nieces, nephews, kids of their own, and these guys are sharing their experiences and making sure that they can fix one kid and stop them from making their mistakes."

D'Angelo Gant, 17, got a tour of the prison on Tuesday.

But he also had a one on one session with an inmate, who took the time to listen to Gant, ask him questions, and offer him advice.

"The things we talked (included) why I chose what I did before in the past," Gant said. "But at the same time he wanted me to understand that whatever I done before, it doesn't determine who I'm going to be in the future."

The young men can now say they've seen where they can end up if they take the wrong road in life.

But the future is theirs, as long as they remember what happened on Tuesday, and choose the right path.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycorcoraneducationteenteenagersarizona cardinalsprison
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRISON
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Drugs, mobile phones delivered to UK prison inside dead rats
Man behind deadly shooting outside Kearney Market sentenced to life in prison
Prop 57 casts cloud over family of murdered Madera teen, killer could be released
TOP STORIES
Cops accused of stealing didn't violate Constitution even if they did it, court says
Court: Homeless cannot be prosecuted for sleeping outside
Mariposa students possibly exposed to measles at out-of-town tournament
Police discover man's body in burning car in Madera
Grizzly Fest is one month away. How organizers are preparing
Action on Fresno road repairs delayed due to 'partisan disagreement'
Fresno Rescue Mission celebrating 70th anniversary
Show More
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
More TOP STORIES News