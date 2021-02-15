Dick Sheppard, longtime Sanger journalist, dies at 84

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Sanger is mourning the loss of a beloved newspaper editor.Dick Sheppard passed away on Friday. He was 84 years old.Sheppard worked at the Sanger Herald. An obituary about his life and legacy, written by his wife Nadine, says he spent the last year battling relentless medical challenges.Sheppard was said to be a staple in the Sanger Community, and dozens of people left comments of their memories with him on the Sanger Herald's Facebook page Sunday night.