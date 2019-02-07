DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one

If you haven't received your driver's license in the mail -- chances are you were caught up in the DMV's latest fiasco.The troubled agency admitted on Thursday they may have botched renewals for tens of thousands of customers.The DMV had good intentions.They were trying to cut down wait times by encouraging people to renew their licenses earlier, several months in advance.But their computer system malfunctioned.When news broke of the DMV's latest technological glitch, the agency's most vocal critic was hardly surprised."The DMV is more interested in making excuses than they are in making changes, and this is just one of the big glitches," said Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno).The Department started sending out notices 120 to 150 days before a license expires.But the online system can only process payments 115 days before the expiration.As a result, thousands of people paid, but haven't received anything in the mail.Ashley Sanders was one of the dozens who tweeted her frustration at the DMV."Even the support email was automated, saying don't respond, respond to social media, which is backward," she told Action News.She paid for the renewal last December and still doesn't have her license.Her current one expires in a week."I have to hope that I don't get pulled over, or they are understanding that I paid for it, because I have proof that I paid for it," she said.The DMV says the computer program has since been fixed.They are still trying to figure out the exact number of affected customers.The agency also previously had troubles with implementing Real ID."We cannot count on the DMV to accurately do the kinds of things they have been tasked to do," Patterson said.Change is already coming.Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the creation of a strike team.And the agency is already being audited by the Department of Finance.Patterson is about to request another one.