Society

Drew Barrymore opens up about health, body image in candid Instagram posts

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her weight loss rollercoaster journey on Instagram and urging people not to buy into body-after-baby posts.

"It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my [expletive] off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls)," Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

She added: "DON'T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don't compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there."



Barrymore said she has "found that elusive B called BALANCE," writing, "It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it's not perfect. But it's me."

Just last year, Barrymore said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that having kids has changed her outlook on life. Her new comments come as she has been weighing in on health and wellness on her Instagram and pledging to wrap up her #WellnessWeek with a social media break.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocial mediafamily
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in stolen vehicle hits police car, leads Fresno officer on chase
Deputies searching for missing 24-year-old man near Shaver Lake
60-year-old man killed in rollover crash on Highway 180
Woman critically injured, dog killed when hit by vehicle in Fresno
Father of fallen Porterville firefighter remembers son
Corcoran inmate confesses killing 2 molesters in letter to newspaper
Fire at Fresno housing developing investigated as 'suspicious'
Show More
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area
Porterville firefighters died trying to save others inside burning library
2 hospitalized after honey oil lab explosion in central Fresno
Fresno Police hunting for man sexually assaulting Fresno schoolkids
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
More TOP STORIES News