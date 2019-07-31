food

French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.

Mustard ice cream?

Yes, it's a thing.

French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.



The company teamed up with the ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

The special dessert will be available at Coolhaus in Culver City, California on August 2-4 and August 9-11.

On the East Coast, New Yorkers will have to look out for the French's Mustard Ice Cream truck for their chance to try the savory-sweet treat.

August 1: Rockefeller Center | Hearst Tower/Columbus Circle

August 2: Brooklyn Bridge Park | Williamsburg, Brooklyn

August 3: Surf Lodge, Montauk | East Hampton Main Beach | Kirk Park Beach

If you don't live in a big city, French's kindly posted the recipe to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfoodsocietyu.s. & world
FOOD
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Law aims to encourage investors to put money into small businesses
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Coalinga Police need help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Gilroy Garlic Festival killer's motive still a mystery
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Show More
Charges dismissed against Mich. boy, 10, after classmate hit in face with ball
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
Toddler struck by truck at Merced gas station by suspect DUI driver
Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus
More TOP STORIES News