Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The funeral for journalist Cokie Roberts was held Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Roberts was longtime political reporter for ABC News and NPR.

She died earlier this week at the age of 75 from complications from breast cancer.

Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana.

Among those delivering eulogies was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).

Roberts was also honored tonight by the National Press Club.

She is survived by her husband and two children.
