Former President George H. W. Bush turns 94-years-old. The milestone bestows upon him a new record.Bush is now the first former U.S. President to reach that age. Gerald Ford died at the age of 93. Former President Jimmy Carter will also turn 94 on October 1st.A spokesman said Bush is marking the day with a low-key family celebration at his home in Maine.Bush has been hospitalized twice since the death of his wife Barbara in April.