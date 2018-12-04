HOLIDAY

How to make your Christmas tree last a long time

Follow these helpful tips from AccuWeather to make your Christmas tree last a long time. (AccuWeather)

If you want to make your Christmas tree last a long time, you'll need to take care of three things: water, food and humidity.

AccuWeather suggests you get your tree in water as soon as possible. But make sure the water isn't too cold, otherwise that could shock your tree.

You can buy specific food for your tree as well. But the bottom line is, all your tree needs is a couple of tablespoons of sugar to keep it well fed.

AccuWeather also suggests running a humidifier to give some extra humidity to your tree.
societyaccuweatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerchristmasholidayweather
