Society

Husband surprises Amazon-loving wife with Amazon box birthday cake

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina man had a prime idea for his wife's birthday.

Waylon McGuire decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things.

No, it's not an Amazon Prime package, but it looks like one. Instead, it's a cake decorated like a delivery box.

His wife, Emily, said it made her laugh so hard.

The couple posted pictures of the cake on Facebook, where it has racked up thousands of shares and likes.

The cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

Amazon offering employees $10K to quit, start delivery businesses

Amazon plans one-day shipping for its Prime members
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinafunny videoamazonviral videobirthdayu.s. & worldcake
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News