Coronavirus

Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown: VIDEO

TURIN, Italy -- What better time for the "Macarena" than a nationwide lockdown for a global pandemic?

Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought their country to a screeching halt, some Italians decided fun is the best medicine for a healthy spirit.

Video captured in the northern Italian city of Turin shows residents on their balconies dancing and singing along to the 1990s hit "Macarena."

"Why do I love San Salvario? Because in sad and uncertain moments, there is joy and hope," Lucrezia Calamusa, who posted the video, wrote in its caption in Italian.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

This is one of several similar videos gaining traction on the Internet. In one, a man is seen singing from his balcony as a toddler bangs a tamborine.

As of Friday, Italy had 17,660 positive cases and 1,266 dead, more than any country outside China. The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, closing stores and restaurants, curbing public transport and telling the population of 60 million to stay home except for absolute need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydancingsingingcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Power restored after central Fresno garage fire
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
Show More
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News